After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Varanasi to Get Bullet Train, Check Routes

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a new era in railway transportation with the expansion of its high-speed train network. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project marks the first step in this ambitious transformation, with plans underway to introduce similar corridors across the country.

Expanding Bullet Train Network

The Ministry of Railways has instructed the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for additional high-speed rail corridors. These proposed routes include:

- Delhi-Varanasi

- Delhi-Ahmedabad

- Delhi-Amritsar

- Mumbai-Nagpur

These developments aim to revolutionize rail travel by significantly reducing travel time and offering world-class facilities to passengers.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is India’s first bullet train corridor and a cornerstone of the country’s high-speed rail ambitions. Covering a distance of 508 kilometers, it will connect 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Ahmedabad, with a top speed of 320 km/h.

Construction for the project is progressing rapidly. Reports indicate that:

- 336 km of pier foundations have been completed.

- 331 km of piers have been constructed.

- 260 km of girders have been cast, with 225 km already launched.

- Work on a 21-km-long undersea tunnel has also commenced, adding to the project's complexity and innovation.

Once the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train becomes operational, it will pave the way for similar projects across India. This initiative is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel times drastically, and bring global-standard infrastructure to the Indian rail network.