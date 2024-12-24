Agra Gym Trainer Allegedly Rapes Canadian Woman Met on Tinder, Reports

Agra: A gym trainer from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of impersonating a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent to sexually exploit a Canadian woman. The woman, who met the accused on social media, claims she was tricked and assaulted during her trip to India.

According to Sikandra police station in-charge inspector Neeraj Sharma, the accused, Sahil Sharma, a Shastripuram resident and gym trainer, allegedly befriended the Canadian woman on Tinder before meeting her in Agra in March 2024. Sharma is accused of mixing intoxicants into the victim's drink during their initial meeting at a hotel, knocking her out, and then sexually abusing her.

After regaining consciousness and resisting, Sharma threatened girl, claiming to be a RAW agent.

The victim, who returned to Canada, was later contacted by Sharma, who allegedly invited her back to India in August 2024, claiming he wanted to introduce her to his mother. The victim alleges that during this visit, Sharma raped her several times in Agra and Delhi.

She further alleges that Sharma pressured her to delete WhatsApp conversations, claiming his connections with RAW could have serious consequences. Sharma is also accused of introducing the victim to his friend, Arif Ali, who allegedly raped her in a hotel bathroom.

The victim later found she was pregnant and attempted to contact Sharma, but he refused. She claims Sharma intimidated her, stating he had the power to make people "disappear," and threatened to share personal images of her online.