  • Agra Horror: Missing 8-Year-Old Found Dead with Tilak on Forehead, Bloodied Neck

Published 19:09 IST, December 2nd 2024

Agra Horror: Missing 8-Year-Old Found Dead with Tilak on Forehead, Bloodied Neck

The victim's uncle, Ravi claims, "His body was found with a 'tilak' on his forehead and blood on his head and neck."

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Agra Horror: Missing 8-Year-Old Found Dead with Tilak on Forehead, Bloodied Neck | Image: Shutterstock

Agra (UP): An eight-year-old boy, who went missing four days ago, was found dead in a sack behind his house here on Monday, police said.

Atul Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, East) said that the victim's family had filed a complaint on Sunday. Following this, they were searching for the boy.

"However, on Monday, his body was found in a jute sack behind his house," the DCP said.

The victim's uncle, Ravi claims, "His body was found with a 'tilak' on his forehead and blood on his head and neck." The child went missing on Saturday while playing outside the house. When he did not return home, the family filed a complaint at the police station the next day, Ravi added.

DCP said that upon receiving information, the dog squad and forensic team reached the spot to collect samples. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

The child's father works as a labourer in Surat in Gujarat and his uncle works as a confectioner in Delhi. He was a student in class one. 

Updated 19:09 IST, December 2nd 2024

