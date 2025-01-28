Search icon
  • Ahead of Landmark 100th Launch, ISRO Chief Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple For GSLV-F15 Success

Published 22:21 IST, January 28th 2025

Ahead of Landmark 100th Launch, ISRO Chief Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple For GSLV-F15 Success

The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission is likely to continue this progress, further strengthening the NavIC system with advanced features.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ahead of landmark 100th launch, ISRO chief offers prayers at Tirumala temple for GSLV-F15 success | Image: ANI

Tirumala: Ahead of the GSLV-F15/ NVS-02 rocket launch scheduled for Wednesday, ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, along with a team of scientists, visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

They placed a model of the rocket at the deity's feet and performed special prayers for the mission's success.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Narayanan expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's decision to allocate Rs400 crores for the third launch pad at ISRO, enabling the launch of heavier rockets into space.

He stated that this would facilitate the launch of heavier rockets into space. He also prayed for the success of ISRO's upcoming missions and thanked the divine blessings for their achievements.

ISRO is preparing for its landmark 100th launch from Sriharikota tomorrow, as GSLV-F15/NVS-02 carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite is set to lift off at 6:23 AM from the second launch pad.

According to the ISRO release, it is the 8th GSLV operational flight with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. Notably, GSLV-F15 boasts a metallic payload fairing with a 3.4-meter diameter. The GSLV-F15 with Indigenous Cryogenic stage will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission is likely to continue this progress, further strengthening the NavIC system with advanced features.

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to regions extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass. NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m (2s) and a timing accuracy of better than 40 ns (2s) over the service area, as stated in the release.  

On May 29, 2023, the GSLV-F12 rocket successfully launched the NVS-01 satellite, weighing 2,232 kg, into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
According to an ISRO statement, the NVS-01 satellite featured an indigenous atomic clock and was designed to enhance the capabilities of NavIC, including L1 band signals for broader service coverage.

The announcement was made by Somanath after the successful launch of PSLV-C60, which carried the SpaDeX and other payloads.

(With ANI Inputs)

Updated 22:21 IST, January 28th 2025

