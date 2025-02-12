Ahmedabad Crime Branch Deports 15 Bangladeshi Immigrants, 35 More Await Deportation

Ahmedabad: In a massive search operation, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch deported 15 Bangladeshi nationals and more than 35 of them await deportation.

In a series of operations that had been carried out by the police over several months, many of the illegal Bangladeshi citizens had been taken into custody by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Many were found to have obtained fake Indian identity documents that they had received through agents via local assistance. Leading the investigation, ACP Bharat Patel shared, “While they had all entered illegally and their documentation was fake, none of them were involved in any serious criminal activities.”

In fact, many of them were a victim of human trafficking rings and forced labour work in the city.

Since October last year, the crime branch has been at the helm of the operations for detaining illegally immigrated citizens and at least 50 of them were detained using several high-tech drones and heat sensor mapping as well.