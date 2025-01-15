Search icon
Published 18:13 IST, January 15th 2025

Ahmedabad Logs 5th Case of HMPV in 10 Days After 4-Yr-Old Gets Infected

A four-year-old boy was found to be infected with HMPV, taking the number of cases in Ahmedabad in the last 10 days to five.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ahmedabad Logs 5th Case of HMPV in 10 Days After 4-Yr-Old Gets Infected | Image: representative

Ahmedabad: An official on Wednesday said a four-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital, after which he was found to be infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), taking the number of HMPV cases in Ahmedabad in the last 10 days to five.

So far, six cases have been reported in the state.

“Today (Wednesday), a four-year-old male child was detected with HMPV infection. The boy, a resident of Krishnagar in the city, was admitted to Zydus Hospital on January 13 with cough, cold and fever,” Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said.

The child was found to be infected with HMPV in a test conducted by the hospital on the same day, he said.

Of the five HMPV cases detected in Ahmedabad so far, three are from Ahmedabad, one each from Rajasthan and one from Gujarat's Kutch district, the civic official said.

Ahmedabad reported its first HMPV case of this season on January 6 after the disease gained attention following an outbreak in China.

HMPV, discovered in 2001, belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals. (with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:13 IST, January 15th 2025

