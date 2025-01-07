Published 09:54 IST, January 7th 2025
Air India Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Engine Failure Causes Passenger Panic
According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport said.
According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.
"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI.
He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:54 IST, January 7th 2025