Air India Flight to Singapore Returns Due to Mid Air Technical Snag
An Air India flight bound to Singapore returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Singapore bound flight returns due to mid air technical snag | Image: PTI
Chennai: An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said.
The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.
Engineers were attending to the snag and the flight is expected to resume its journey later. Air India authorities are not immediately available for comment.
