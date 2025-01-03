Search icon
Published 13:30 IST, January 3rd 2025

Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur on Friday.

Reported by: Asian News International
Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur | Image: File photo

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 3 (ANI): Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Manipur on Friday.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal. The ceremony was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, his council of ministers and high-ranking government and police officials.
Speaking after the swearing in ceremony Manipur CM Biren Singh said that by appointing Balla as governore the centre has shown its intent in resolving issues in Manipur.
"Appointing one of the most intelligent and competent persons as the governor of Manipur during this time shows serious concern of the central govt in resolving Manipur issues. I know Ajay Kumar Bhalla, he is well-experienced and held many important positions in the central govt, mainly the Home Department. He knows about the Manipur issue very well," he said.
"I extend my heartfelt best wishes for his successful tenure and look forward to working together towards a peaceful and prosperous Manipur under his leadership," the CM added.
Ajay Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who had assumed office as the Governor of Manipur on July 31 last year.
Born on November 26, 1960, Bhalla is a retired IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, having joined the civil services in 1984. He served as the Union Home Secretary from August 23, 2019, to August 22, 2024.
During his tenure as home secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla managed several critical national challenges and complex issues. He oversaw the implementation of changes following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir, managing the government's response to the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and leading the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his role as union home secretary, Bhalla held various key positions in the government.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Council of Ministers, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, MP (Rajya Sabha) Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs, CLP leader O Ibobi Singh, Congress President, K Meghachandra, Chief Secretary, DGP, 3 Core General, IGAR South, IGAR, East, GIC 57 Mountain Division and senior officers of paramilitary forces attended the oath-taking ceremony in Imphal.
Bhalla's appointment comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2024. The rally was held in response to the Manipur High Court's direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. (ANI)
 

Updated 13:30 IST, January 3rd 2025

