Akal Takht Issues ‘Tankhah’ To Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2015 Sacrilege Case: What Does it Mean?

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has started serving a religious punishment or 'tankhah' conferred by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh faith. The tankhah was pronounced in response to mistakes allegedly committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government during their tenure in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

The decision follows Sukhbir Badal’s confession of four “mistakes,” including his role in pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case. This controversial pardon, granted during the SAD regime, had sparked widespread outrage within the Sikh community.

What is Tankhah?

According to Mahaan Kosh (the Encyclopedia of Sikh literature), tankhah is a religious penalty imposed on a Sikh who violates the Rehat Maryada (Sikh code of conduct). Administered by the Panj Piaare (the five beloved ones) in the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib, the process aims to guide the individual towards spiritual reconnection with the Guru.

The punishment usually involves activities such as reciting extra prayers (Bani), performing Seva (selfless service), making public apologies, or undertaking pilgrimages. These acts are designed to foster humility and help prevent future mistakes.

Badal’s Punishment

As per the Akal Takht’s directive, Sukhbir Badal has been instructed to serve as a sewadar (volunteer) at several prominent Sikh shrines. His tasks include washing dishes, cleaning shoes, and maintaining toilets at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. While performing these duties, he must don a sewadar’s traditional attire, carry a spear, and wear plaques acknowledging his “misdeeds” for one hour each day over two days.

In addition, Badal is required to perform similar service at other Sikh shrines, including Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Akal Takht’s Verdict

The tankhah verdict was delivered on Monday by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh from the faseel (podium) of the sacred institution. Alongside the punishment, the Akal Takht also revoked the honorary title of Fakhre-e-Qaum (Pride of the Community) previously awarded to the late Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal’s father and a former Chief Minister of Punjab.