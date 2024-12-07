Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Akali Dal Accuses Police of Negligence as CCTV Shows Attacker Roaming Around Golden Temple

Published 16:37 IST, December 7th 2024

Akali Dal Accuses Police of Negligence as CCTV Shows Attacker Roaming Around Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt at Golden Temple when Narain Chaura fired during his sewa. Akali Dal released CCTV and accused police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Amritsar:  Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple when former Khalistani militant Narain Singh Chaura opened fire during his religious sewa. On Dec 7, Akali Dal released new CCTV footage of Chaura, the Khalistani militant.

Akali Dal alleged that CCTV footage from December 3, a day before the attack, shows Narain Singh Chaura freely roaming around the Golden Temple and meeting people.

While presenting the videos, Akali Dal leveled serious allegations against the police.

Police Involved ?

“CCTV footage clearly shows that SP Harpal is meeting Narain Chaura not once, but multiple times! It seems that the police are providing security to the attacker, Narain Chaura, rather than to Sukhbir Singh Badal!”, Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia said in a press conference.

"Is there any answer from Bhagwant Mann regarding the police's 'alertness'?" he added.

Bikram Majithia said that there are individuals in Canada and the US who are attempting to divide Punjab from India.

Majithia also added that the police should explain how they failed to identify Chaura roaming freely inside the Golden Temple.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning. The attacker, Narain Singh, drew a gun and was about to shoot when quick-thinking bystanders intervened, overpowering him. During the struggle, a bullet was fired but missed its target, hitting a nearby wall instead.

(with agency inputs)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:37 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.