Published 18:05 IST, January 26th 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip In Sangam At Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a holy dip in the Sangam at Maha Kumbh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a holy dip in the Sangam at Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to reporters after taking bath, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I got the opportunity to take 11 dips in the Sangam as per the tradition. This Maha Kumbh is being witnessed after 144 years. Today, we take a pledge and pray to God that there should be harmony and goodwill, and everyone should keep moving forward with tolerance. We take a pledge for people's welfare.”

Akhilesh Yadav further pointed out Maha Kumbh was held successfully even during his tenure as Chief Minister. 

“This is a big event. I remember that during the SP government's tenure, we had the opportunity to organise the Kumbh Mela. Despite having limited resources, we successfully held the event. Various studies, including those by Harvard University, have acknowledged that while Kumbh is deeply rooted in tradition, its documented history can be traced back to the time of Emperor Harshavardhan,” he said. 

Akhilesh Attacks BJP

The Samajwadi Party chief said that people here should bath with patience as they come here for virtue and charity and not for water sports.

The remarks were in reference to the recent visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues who took a bath in the Sangam.

"For the BJP people, I have to say that if you come to Kumbh, then bathe with patience. People come here for virtue and charity, not for water sports," Yadav said.

In 2019, Akhilesh Yadav took a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

According to the latest official figure provided by the state government, 1.17 crore people took dip in the Sangam till late Sunday afternoon.

Total number of 'snan' (bath) in Maha Kumbh since its start rose to 11.47 crore, it said.

 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:07 IST, January 26th 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath

