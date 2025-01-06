All HMPV Cases in India Reported in Minors: Are Kids at Greater Risk?

New Delhi: India's health ministry confirmed on Monday two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, along with one additional case in Gujarat, bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to three.

The health ministry reported that routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, conducted under ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide, has detected cases of HMPV.

A 3-month-old female infant was diagnosed with HMPV following admission to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, for bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged.

Additionally, an 8-month-old male infant tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted to the same hospital with a similar condition. He is currently recovering.

HMPV is already circulating worldwide, including in India, with cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the virus reported in several countries.

HMPV Poses Greater Risk to Kids

According to a Cleveland Clinic report, most individuals contract human metapneumovirus (HMPV) before the age of 5.

While reinfections are possible, symptoms tend to be milder after the initial illness. HMPV typically causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to severe illness in some cases.

"The first infection carries the highest risk of severe illness, making young children more vulnerable," the report highlights.

What is HMPV and Why is it Drawing Attention Across World?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that infects the upper and lower respiratory tracts.

While it can affect individuals of all ages, young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

First discovered in 2001, HMPV is now in the spotlight due to a spike in cases, especially in China.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation as concerns grow over its potential impact on public health.

Symptoms of HMPV

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

In severe cases, HMPV can lead to more serious complications like:

Bronchitis

Pneumonia

Who Is at Higher Risk for Severe HMPV?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness caused by HMPV: