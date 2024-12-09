Alleging Harassment by Wife, UP Man Ends Life in Bengaluru, Leaves Behind 24-Page Suicide Note

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead after hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence here on Monday, according to the police.

Atul Subhash, employed at a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. The incident took place in the Manjunath Layout area, under the jurisdiction of the Marathahalli police station.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Subhash had been experiencing marital discord with his wife, who had filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

The officer further stated that Subhash had emailed his death note to several people and also shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with.

Before taking the drastic step, Subhash allegedly hung a placard in his house that read, "Justice is due." He had also placed important details, including information about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of completed and pending tasks, on a cupboard.

"A case will be registered in connection with the death once his family files a complaint. A detailed investigation is underway," the officer added.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)