Published 06:39 IST, December 24th 2024
Trouble Mounts for Allu Arjun Over Hyderabad Stampede Death | LIVE
Trouble has mounted for Telugu Actor Allu Arjun as he was summoned by the Hyderabad Police in case related to the death of a woman at his film's premiere on December 4. The actor was previously arrested from his residence on December 13, however, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court.
Moreover, in another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and praised Benegal's storytelling, saying that it had a profound impact on Indian cinema.
07:51 IST, December 24th 2024
Two Bangladeshi women detained at Agartala railway station
Two Bangladeshi women were detained at Tripura's Agartala railway station on Monday for illegal entry into India, according to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP).
07:50 IST, December 24th 2024
President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, and LS Speaker Birla condole Shyam Benegal's demise, remember his contribution to Indian cinema
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her condolences to the family of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal following his death, referring to it as the "end" of a glorious chapter in Indian cinema.
Benegal, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90 at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he had been undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.
06:34 IST, December 24th 2024
'Shyam Benegal Ji's storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema': PM Modi condoles renowned filmmaker's demise
06:33 IST, December 24th 2024
'We have lost another stalwart...': Amitabh Bachchan condoles filmmaker Shyam Benegal's death
Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweets, "We have lost another stalwart of the Film Industry today .. Shyam Benegal passes away .. Prayers and condolences"
06:22 IST, December 24th 2024
Vehicles stuck, tourists stranded after heavy snowfall in Himachal's Manali; 700 rescued
A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Monday left several vehicles stuck and tourists stranded in their vehicles for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.
Updated 07:51 IST, December 24th 2024