Published 14:54 IST, January 26th 2025
Always on Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Modi Picks Up Waste at Kartvya Path During R-Day Celebrations | VIDEO
The video of this gesture has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the Prime Minister for setting an example.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up waste from Kartavya Path on Republic Day while on his way to receive Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The video of this gesture has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the Prime Minister for setting an example and promoting his vision of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India).
The was shared by MygovIndia X handle, it wrote, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐡 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 - 𝐏𝐌 @narendramodi, During the Republic Day event at Kartavya Path, PM Modi demonstrated the importance of cleanliness by picking up waste while receiving the Vice President."
The moment, witnessed by thousands, underscored the importance of cleanliness and community participation in keeping public spaces tidy. PM Modi’s actions are not different than what he urges everybody to do that keep the space and surrounding clean.
PM Modi's Push for Swachh Bharat
This act is consistent with PM Modi’s advocacy for cleanliness drives and plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up litter. In November last year, during his radio program Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister appreciated a plogging group for their efforts in cleaning the Ganga ghats in Kanpur.
In December, the Ministry of Defence organised a large-scale plogging initiative at over 400 locations across India as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to a cleaner environment.
Social media users praised PM Modi for practicing what he preaches, calling it a powerful gesture that reflects the spirit of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Many pointed out that actions like these encourage others to take responsibility for maintaining public spaces.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:54 IST, January 26th 2025