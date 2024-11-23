Ambegaon Election Result 2024: NCP's Dilip Walse Patil Inches Close To Victory in Tight Contest

Ambegaon Assembly Election Result 2024: The vote counting for the Ambegaon Assembly constituency in the Pune district in the Maharashtra Assembly Election begins at 8 AM today. At present, the seat is represented by NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Dilip Walse Patil defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajaram Bankhele by a margin of 66,775 votes.

The Ambegaon Assembly constituency is a part of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the Pune district.

In Ambegaon, a high-voltage contest is seen between the current NCP ( Ajit Pawar ) faction MLA and NCP (SP) faction leader Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam. The two candidates are in a direct fight with each other as they both vow to win the seat.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the Ambegaon Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam (Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar), Devdatta Shivajirao Nikam (Bhartiya Dharmanirpeksha Party), Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil (Nationalist Congress Party), Dipak Rajkumar Panchmukh (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Gholap Patil Dipak Dattaram (Hindustan Jansewa Paksh), Indore Sunil Kondaji (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), Nikam Laxman Mahadu (Independent), Nivrutti Tukaram Gawade (Independent), Sheetal Sanjay Bharmal (Independent), Surekha Anil Nighot (Independent), Wagh Sandip Shankar (Independent).

Ambegaon Election Result 2024: Here Are The Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins