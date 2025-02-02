Amid Escalating DRC Conflict, Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Bukavu Immediately

Kinshasa: The Indian Embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo issued an updated advisory on Sunday for Indian nationals in Bukavu, urging them to remain alert.

The advisory strongly advised Indian nationals not to travel to Bukavu and to move to safer locations immediately. It also reported that the M23 rebel group is located about 20-25 km from Kinshasa city.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities have reported that at least 773 people have been killed in Goma, the country’s largest eastern city, and surrounding areas within a week. The casualties are a result of clashes with M23 rebels, according to a media report.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Kinshasa is closely monitoring the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). There are reports of M23 being only around 20-25 kms away from Bukavu. Given the security situation, we once again advise all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to immediately depart to safer locations by whatever means available while the airports, borders and commercial routes are still open. We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu."

The Indian Embassy has also cautioned its nationals to keep an emergency plan prepared. It asked them to keep all essential identity and travel documents, and keep essential items such as medicines, clothings, travel documents, ready-to-eat food, water, etc. in a bag that can be carried easily.

It also advised them to monitor local media channels for updates, and avoid large gatherings/ crowd/ demonstrations. The embassy also asked people to keep "low profile".

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that all Indians in the Democratic Republic of Congo are safe amid the ongoing conflict, and the Indian embassy in Kinshasa is in constant touch with the Indians there.

The M23 rebel group and Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) continued their march toward the city of Bukavu, having taken control of the provincial capital, Goma, earlier this week.

According to Al Jazeera, M23 is the most potent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in DRC's mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world's technology. They are backed by about 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda, according to United Nations experts.