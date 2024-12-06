Amit Narang Appointed Next Ambassador of India to Slovenia

New Delhi: Amit Narang, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2001 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Slovenia. Currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, Amit Narang is expected to assume his new role shortly.

"Shri Amit Narang (IFS: 2001), presently Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Thursday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA added.

Born on January 28, 1975, Narang assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Oman on October 24, 2021. Before this appointment, Narang headed the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Division of MEA, handling India's bilateral relations with its key maritime neighbours, according to the Embassy of India in Oman. Narang has also served as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the MEA and was also in charge of India's consular and visa policy, dealing with interventions aimed at the welfare of the overseas Indian diaspora.

As part of his career in the Indian Foreign Service, Narang obtained an Advanced Diploma in Chinese language and has served twice in the People's Republic of China - between 2003-2007 when he worked on bilateral economic and commercial relations, and again in 2016-18 when he served as the Deputy Head of Mission in Embassy of India, Beijing.

Narang was also India's lead negotiator at the United Nations for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

Narang also handled the United Nations portfolio in the MEA between 2010-2013, and worked as Counselor at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York between 2013-16. During this time, he was a member of the Indian negotiating team for climate change, representing India in the meetings of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Cancun (Mexico), Durban (South Africa), Doha (Qatar), Lima (Peru) and Paris (France), culminating in the adoption of the Paris Agreement (COP21) in 2015.