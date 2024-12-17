Amit Shah At Its Roasting Best, Makes 'EVM Ne Hara Diya' Jibe At Opposition

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition for blaming the EVMs in election losses. Replying to the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that whenever and where ever the Opposition loses elections, they blame the electoral system saying 'EVM Ne Hara Diya'.

When election results come on same day in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and they (opposition) is completely gets wiped out in one, they say EVMs are faulty. But on the same day, they accept the results and take oath in new clothes when they win in Jharkhand.

Addressing the chair, Amit Shah asked, “How can this be possible that EVMs are working fine in one state and faulty in another?”

Amit Shah further said that Congress lost as people found they were carrying fake copies of Constitution.

Asserting that India's democracy is deep-rooted, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the people of the country through the Constitution have given appropriate response to those who used to say that India will not become powerful economically.

Concluding the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, he recalled the efforts of Sardar Patel for the unification of the country. The marathon two-day debate in Rajya Sabha lasted about 31 hours.

"The debates that happened in both Houses of the Parliament will be useful for the youth of the country... It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which has not...When we look back on 75 years of Constitution, I want to thank Sardar Patel as due to his tireless efforts we are standing tall and in the world as one nation,” Amit Shah said.

"In the last 75 years, there have been many nations that became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically," he added.

Amit Shah said India is now the fifth largest economy in the world.

"The people of our country and our Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who said that we would never be able to become economically independent... Today we are the 5th largest economy... We have left Britain behind," he said.

The two-day marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of the Constitution started on Monday. The Lok Sabha held a two-day discussion last week. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.