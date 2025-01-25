Amit Shah Releases Final Part of BJP's Manifesto For Delhi, No Welfare Schemes For Poor Will Be Discontinued

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released third and final part of BJP 's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and assured the people of the national capital that no welfare schemes for poor will be discontinued. Delhi elections will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Home Minister Amit Shah while releasing the final part of Sankalp Patra for Delhi Elections 2025 said, “I have come to release the last part of Sankalp Patra for Delhi Elections 2025. We consider the elections as a medium of public connect, we go amid people to know the expectation. Without taking the name of other parties, I want to say that for BJP, Sankalp Patra is a matter a trust, and it is a list of works to be done. They are not just promises made on paper. Since 2014, PM Modi has established a politics of performance, and the BJP has made every endeavour to fulfil its promises made in the manifesto. It is our track record.”

Welfare schemes will continue, insurance for gig workers, ownership rights in unauthorised colonies

“I want to reiterate no welfare schemes for poor will be stopped in Delhi and BJP will fulfil its promises,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said that they will give full ownership rights, including buying, selling and construction in 1,700 unauthorised colonies.

In addition to this, he said that BJP will form welfare board for gig workers, provide Rs 10 lakh insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident cover.

Moreover, the Centre will spent Rs 41,000 crore on building roads, Rs 15,000 crore on laying railway lines, Rs 21,000 crore on airport in Delhi.

Amit Shah attacks Kejriwal

Targeting AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal , Amit Shah said that the level of corruption was never so high as it is under Kejriwal-led AAP as he cited various scams under the existing AAP government.

He further said that the BJP's Sankalp Patra does not contain hollow promises, it lists work to be done in Delhi.

Kejriwal failed to clean Yamuna

Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises of cleaning Yamuna, providing clean drinking water and making Delhi pollution-free.