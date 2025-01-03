Amritsar Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Cartel, Kingpin Among 12 Arrested

Amritsar: In a major crackdown, the Amritsar Police have busted a cross-border drug and weapon smuggling cartel linked with Pakistan and arrested 12 suspects including the alleged kingpin of the cartel. The police have also seized 2.19 kg of heroin worth crores along with 3 sophisticated pistols, Rs 2.60 lakh cash and a car. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain details about other gang members.

The main accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bhola. The police have stated that further investigation is underway and more recoveries and arrests are likely in the coming days.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the kingpin of the cartel, Manjeet was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and was receiving consignments of drugs and weapons across the border.

The police team further revealed that these consignments were being dropped at the Ramdas and Ajnala border sectors using drones.

The arrests were made possible after police received a tip-off about Aniket's involvement in the drug smuggling trade. Aniket's arrest led to the busting of the entire network and the subsequent arrest of kingpin Manjeet and his accomplices from different locations.

Five of the arrested individuals were apprehended from Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the J&K Police.