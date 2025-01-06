Amur Falcon ‘Chiuluan2’ Successfully Reaches South Africa After Epic Migration from Manipur

Imphal: An Amur Falcon named ‘Chiuluan2’ has successfully completed its journey from Manipur in India to South Africa, crossing thousands of kilometers in just two months.

The satellite-tagged falcon, which was tracked by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), touched down in South Africa on Saturday after navigating through the vast Kalahari Desert.

The bird, named after a village in Tamenglong district of Manipur, is one of two Amur Falcons that were tagged for tracking to understand their migratory patterns.

These falcons are known for their long migrations from their breeding grounds in Eastern Asia to their wintering grounds in Southern Africa. However, the journey taken by Chiuluan2 has captured global attention due to its impressive distance and precision.

The Amur Falcon, a small but hardy bird of prey, migrates across a vast stretch of land and over perilous terrains, including deserts, mountains, and oceans. Chiuluan’s journey began in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, where the bird was tagged.

Over the course of its migration, it crossed several countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, before finally reaching South Africa. The bird’s path also included a challenging passage over the Kalahari Desert, a region known for its harsh climate and extreme conditions.