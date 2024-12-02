Anand Mahindra Replied to Man Who Criticised Mahindra's Car Designs, Service | See Viral Post

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has once again won the hearts of the netizens with his reply to a critical tweet that harshly criticised the company's car designs, service quality, and reliability. The tweet, which compared Mahindra unfavorably to competitors like Hyundai, was later deleted by the Social Media user but not before catching Anand Mahindra's attention.

Social Media User Criticises Mahindra’s Design and Service Quality

A social media user, Sushant Mehta, took to X (Formerly Twitter) to voice his dissatisfaction with Mahindra’s automotive design and service standards. He criticised the company's lack of aesthetic appeal in its vehicle designs and expressed concerns about poor customer service and subpar experiences.

Sushant Mehta also highlighted issues with ground-level operations, including delays in spare parts availability and the need for better employee behavior, urging Mahindra to improve its overall service quality.

The post even labeled some designs as “gobar (dung) kinda.” It further claimed Mahindra cars were for those who "don’t study or research."

Instead of ignoring the comment, Anand Mahindra addressed a screenshot of the now-deleted post, acknowledging that the company still has progress to make.

However, he urged the critic to reflect on Mahindra's journey since the 1990s when experts had advised the company to exit the car business.

"When I joined the company in 1991, the economy had just been opened up," he replied. “A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of competing with the foreign brands that would enter. Three decades later, we are still around and competing fiercely.”

Addressing the user directly, he noted that the company had used all the “cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness as in your post—to fuel our hunger to succeed.”

He also admitted there was “no room for complacency” and committed to continuous improvement. He concluded by thanking the critic for "feeding the fire in our bellies."

A social media user, Sushant Mehta later apologised, admitting that his words were harsh and wrong. He added that Mahindra’s gracious response prompted him to delete the post, which he claimed was misunderstood by Mahindra's team.