Updated 20:05 IST, February 18th 2025

Andhra Horror: Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

A 10th-class girl student died after giving birth to a baby boy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
×

Andhra Horror: Rape Victim Dies After Giving Birth To Baby Boy | Image: Pixabay

Andhra Horror: In a shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, a 10th-class girl student died after giving birth to a baby boy.

The victim girl's parents alleged that she was raped and got to know about her pregnancy after taking her to hospital for treatment.

The family also alleged that three youngsters might have been involved in impregnating the victim girl.

After the completion of the postmortem, the victim girl's dead body was handed over to the family.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

Published 20:05 IST, February 18th 2025

