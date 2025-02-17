Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Andhra Pradesh Reports Two Deaths Due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 10 Days

Updated 15:09 IST, February 17th 2025

Andhra Pradesh Reports Two Deaths Due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 10 Days

A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy have died due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh over the past 10 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
2 Dead in Andhra Pradesh Due to GBS | Image: Representative image

Amaravati: A 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy have died due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Andhra Pradesh over the past 10 days, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Monday.

According to the minister, Kamalamma passed away at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday, while the minor boy died at a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago.

“There are currently 17 GBS cases in the state. This is a non-communicable disease with an incidence rate of up to two per one lakh population. This is not a sudden spurt of cases; it is within normal limits,” Yadav told PTI.

The minister stated that a total of 267 GBS cases were reported in 2024, with 141 cases in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half. On average, 25 cases are recorded per month, most of which can be managed with regular treatment, while severe cases require immunoglobulin injections and ICU admission.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling.

Currently, more than 15 patients are undergoing treatment for GBS in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published 15:09 IST, February 17th 2025

