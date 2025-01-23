16-Year-Old Andhra Boy Walks Out of Class, Jumps Off 3rd Floor of College; CCTV Video Emerges

Somaladoddi (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy jumped to death from the third floor of his junior college on Thursday here in Anantapur district. The boy had just returned to college from the Sankranti holidays on Thursday morning and died by suicide at 11:55 am. "After the holidays, this boy came to the college around 9:30 am on Thursday. While the class was going on, around 11:55 am, he suddenly came out from the classroom and jumped from the third floor," Venkateshulu told reporters. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Suicide Caught on Camera

The suicide of the boy pursuing an intermediate first year at Narayana Junior College was captured on CCTV cameras. The recording shows him rising from his bench and straightaway proceeding to jump from the third floor unperturbed, police said.

Probe Underway

The college management immediately took the injured boy to a nearby hospital. Upon examination, doctors declared him dead. Police confirmed that the intermediate student was a resident of Ramapuram village in Batthenapalli mandal of Sri Sathyasai District. Cops are currently taking a statement from the boy's parents to file a case and conduct a thorough investigation."

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)