Upset Over Son’s ‘Perverted’ Nature, Woman Kills and Chops His Body For Trying to Rape Aunts

Cumbum (Andhra Pradesh): A 57-year-old woman in Prakasam district allegedly killed her son over his repeated misconduct and, with the help of relatives, dismembered his body into five pieces, police said on Saturday. The shocking crime, which took place on February 13, has sparked outrage, while the accused remains on the run.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police A R Damodar said that K Lakshmi Devi (57) murdered her son, K Shyam Prasad (35), who worked as a cleaner. Devi’s relatives allegedly assisted her in the crime. “Unable to bear her son’s perverted and indecent behavior, she (Lakshmi Devi) killed him,” Damodar told PTI.

According to police, Prasad had a history of disturbing behavior, including alleged indecent acts towards his aunts and other relatives in Bengaluru, Khammam, and Hyderabad. Authorities further revealed that he had also attempted to rape his maternal aunts in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta, leading to growing resentment among family members.

Investigators stated that Prasad was killed using an axe or a sharp weapon. Following the murder, his body was cut into five pieces, stuffed into three sacks, and dumped into the Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village. Police have booked the accused under BNS Sections 103(1) and 238 and are actively searching for them.