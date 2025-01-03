Search icon
  • Anji Khad Bridges Kashmir-Kanniyakumari Gap: India's first Cable-Stayed Bridge in Pics

Published 12:57 IST, January 3rd 2025

Anji Khad Bridges Kashmir-Kanniyakumari Gap: India's first Cable-Stayed Bridge in Pics

The Anji Khad Bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between January 20 and 26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Anji Khad Bridge | Image: ANI

Kashmir: The Anji Khad Bridge, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between January 20 and 26.

Engineering Marvel: A 30-Meter Taller Than the Eiffel Tower

The Anji Khad Bridge, built over the Chenab River, stands as one of the highest and most remarkable railway bridges in the world. Rising to a height of 331 meters above the river bed, the bridge's central pylon towers at 193 meters about 30 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower making it one of the tallest structures in India. The bridge spans a total length of 725 meters, with its 473-meter-long asymmetric cable making it the first cable-stayed bridge to grace India's railway network.

It connects Tunnel T2 in Katra to Tunnel T3 in Reasi, making it a critical link for the Kashmir region.

Last week, railway officials successfully completed the load testing on the Anji Khad Bridge, a significant milestone toward its completion and to enhance rail connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, significantly reducing travel time and boosting economic development.

It symbolizes India’s infrastructural progress and national integration.

Anji Khad Bridge: In Pictures

Indian Railways' 1st cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad bridge, will be an engineering marvel; watch video - Railways News | The Financial Express
Milestone reached in construction of India's Anji Khad Bridge - International Railway Journal
Anji Khad Bridge

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:58 IST, January 3rd 2025

Narendra Modi

