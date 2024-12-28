Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Forms Fact Finding Committee to Probe Matter

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Saturday constituted a two-member fact finding committee to investigate alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai.

The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities, as per the release.

The committee will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. It has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard.

The fact-finding committee is likely to visit Chennai on Monday, December 30.

The two-member committee comprises Mamta Kumari, Member of the National Commission for Women, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former DGP of Maharashtra, and Special Rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report regarding a disturbing incident at Anna University, Chennai. According to the report, a food vendor named Gananasekran allegedly entered the university campus, sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl, and physically assaulted her male friend.

The accused is said to be a habitual offender with a history of such crimes. The NCW has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP in this regard," the commission stated in a release.

"The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Ms. Vijaya Rahatkar, has constituted a two-member Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the matter. The committee comprises Smt. Mamta Kumari, Member of the National Commission for Women, and Mr. Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former DGP of Maharashtra, and Special Rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC," it added.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna university campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.