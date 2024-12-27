Search icon
Published 23:04 IST, December 27th 2024

Another Bangladeshi National Arrested in Kolkata with Fake Documents

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Park Street for illegal stay and fake identity cards. He was detained at Collins Lane on Thursday after a tip-off.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladeshi national arrested in Kolkata with fake documents | Image: PTI

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from the Park Street area of the city for allegedly staying in the country illegally and obtaining fake identity cards, police said on Friday.

The individual, originally from Narail in Bangladesh, was detained from Collins Lane on Thursday after receiving a tip-off from authorities.

According to the police, the man had been residing in a rented accommodation in the Khidderpore area of the city since 2023.

A police officer said he procured a fake Aadhaar card with a North 24 Parganas address and a PAN card during his stay.

Another Bangladeshi national was recently arrested from Marquis Street area near Park Street for staying in the city for years with fake documents.

Investigations are underway to trace the syndicate involved in issuing fake documents, and the arrested persons are also being interrogated, the officer said.

Earlier, eight militants of a banned Islamist outfit were arrested by the Assam Police, including two from Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

Recently, A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Central Kolkata, where he had been living under a fake identity for the past two years.

Many such incidents has sparked concern over the issue of fabricating a fake identity and procuring false documents.

(with agency inputs)

Updated 23:04 IST, December 27th 2024

