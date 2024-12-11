‘One Nation, One Student ID’: What is the APAAR ID Card? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

As part of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ program, several state governments have sought parental consent to introduce a unique student identity card known as the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). This initiative stems from the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP).

What is APAAR?

APAAR stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, a unique identification system designed for all students in India. This ambitious initiative aims to streamline academic records and facilitate smooth transitions between educational institutions.

Each student will receive a 12-digit APAAR ID, which will be linked to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)—a digital repository that securely stores educational credits and certificates. This unique ID will serve as a lifetime academic identifier.

Additionally, APAAR integrates with DigiLocker, a secure digital platform that allows students to access essential documents and records, including exam results and report cards.

Why Was the APAAR Scheme Introduced?

The APAAR initiative was introduced to simplify the education process and reduce the burden of carrying physical documents.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, explained, “The goal is to drive positive change by enabling state governments to monitor literacy rates, dropout rates, and other key metrics, thereby facilitating improvements. It provides states with tools to enhance their performance.”

The initiative also aims to address issues of fraud and duplicate educational certificates by creating a single, trusted point of reference for educational institutions. Only authorized certifying bodies can deposit credits into the system, ensuring the data’s authenticity.

Key Features and Benefits

1. Unique 12-Digit APAAR ID: The ID acts as a lifetime identifier, linked to the student’s academic records and achievements.

2. Digital Repository: All academic records are stored digitally in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), ensuring seamless access.

3. Integration with Aadhaar and DigiLocker: The APAAR ID is linked to the student’s Aadhaar number, enhancing security and authenticity.

4. Streamlined Transfers: In case of a transfer between schools, either within or outside the state, the student’s academic data is automatically shared with the new institution using the APAAR ID. Physical documents and transfer certificates are no longer required.

5. Fraud Prevention: The scheme ensures that only verified certificates are deposited, minimizing instances of fraud and duplication.

6. Parental Consent: Parents must provide consent during the registration process, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Confidentiality Assurance

The government has reassured that students’ information will remain confidential and will not be shared with third parties. Data will only be shared with authorized entities, such as the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), which monitors schools, teachers, and students.

How to Register for the APAAR ID Card

Here’s a step-by-step guide to register for an APAAR ID card:

1. Visit the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) website.

2. on ‘My Account’ and select the ‘Student’ option.

3. ‘Sign Up’ and enter your mobile number, address, and Aadhaar card details to create a DigiLocker account.

4. Log in to your DigiLocker account using the credentials.

5. Grant consent to share your Aadhaar details with ABC for KYC verification. Select ‘I Agree’.

6. Enter your academic details, such as the school or university name, class, course, etc.

7. Submit the form. Your APAAR ID will be generated.