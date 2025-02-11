'Appreciate His Point': PM Modi’s AI Stand Finds Support in JD Vance

Paris: US Vice President JD Vance has echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s perspective on artificial intelligence (AI), dismissing concerns over widespread job losses due to the technology. Supporting PM Modi’s remarks at the Paris AI Action Summit, Vance emphasized that AI would serve as a tool to boost human productivity rather than replace workers.

Praising PM Modi’s insights, Vance stated that AI is designed to complement human capabilities, ensuring that people remain indispensable in the workforce.

"I appreciate PM Modi's point. AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings. Too many leaders in the AI industry, when they talk about this fear of replacing workers, really miss the point. AI is going to make us more productive, prosperous and more free," Vance asserted.

For the unversed, Vance backed PM Narendra Modi’s stance on AI, citing his remark that "work does not disappear due to technology."

Will Technology Replace Humans? What PM Modi Said

Speaking at AI summit, PM Modi addressed one of the most pressing questions surrounding the rise of Artificial Intelligence i.e Can AI replace human jobs? Speaking at the summit, PM Modi reassured that history has shown technology does not eliminate work, but rather transforms it. He emphasized the positive impact of AI on various sectors, including education and agriculture, and its capacity to accelerate the journey toward sustainable energy goals.

'India Will be Happy to Host Next AI Action Summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi offered to host the next AI Action summit in India. In his concluding remarks at the summit which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said that the discussions have clearly brought out that there is “unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders.”

Observing that the partnership for AI is truly global in nature, Modi said, "To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next Summit." France is hosting the first global AI Action Summit.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the decision to set up the 'AI Foundation' and the 'Council for Sustainable AI' at the summit. Modi congratulated France and President Macron for these initiatives and assured him of full support.