Army Action Eliminates Lashkar Terrorists in First Operation of 2025

Srinagar: The Indian Army neutralized two Lashkar terrorists on Thursday evening in a forward area of Poonch after foiling a major infiltration attempt, based on intelligence from Jammu and Kashmir Police. The Army recovered three AK-series rifles and 16 magazines from the slain terrorists.

Officials told Republic that this marks the first successful operation by the forces in Jammu and Kashmir, as they neutralized Lashkar terrorists believed to be “hardcore and highly trained” terrorists were reportedly en route for a prolonged stay in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu.

Top sources in the Indian Army confirmed to Republic that the successful operation was based on intelligence shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police days before the infiltration attempt. An Army source said, "The information exchange between Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, along with the Army’s swift action, demonstrates the close coordination between the forces, which was crucial for the success of the operation without any injuries to our troops."

Army sources did not disclose the exact details of the intelligence but confirmed that it was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police after Republic Day. The higher formations were aware of a possible infiltration attempt in the same area, which was successfully foiled due to the alertness of the troops. "The input indicated a group of 4-5 terrorists planning to infiltrate from the Khari Karmara area in Poonch district. However, what we tracked yesterday was the movement of 3-4 terrorists attempting to cross into India around 4 PM, and it was effectively retaliated," the source added.