Updated 21:26 IST, February 14th 2025

Army Jawan Injured in Suspected Sniper Attack Along LoC in Akhnoor

Pakistani Army regulars opened fire on Indian positions, with at least 15 rounds being fired from across the border in Poonch district.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Pakistani Army regulars opened fire on Indian positions, with at least 15 rounds being fired from across the border in Poonch district. | Image: AP

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan sustained injuries in a suspected sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated and is currently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital.

Sources indicate that the firing originated from a densely forested area inside Pakistan. The injured soldier is responding well to medical treatment, while senior Army officials are closely monitoring the situation.  

This came two days after the Indian Army inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani side as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, opening fire on Indian Army positions. 

On February 12, Pakistani Army regulars opened fire on Indian positions, with at least 15 rounds being fired from across the border in Poonch district after which India retaliated and Pakistan suffered massive casualties.
 

Published 21:26 IST, February 14th 2025

