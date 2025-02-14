Army Jawan Injured in Suspected Sniper Attack Along LoC in Akhnoor

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan sustained injuries in a suspected sniper attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The injured soldier was immediately evacuated and is currently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital.

Sources indicate that the firing originated from a densely forested area inside Pakistan. The injured soldier is responding well to medical treatment, while senior Army officials are closely monitoring the situation.

This came two days after the Indian Army inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani side as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, opening fire on Indian Army positions.