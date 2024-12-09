Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:06 IST, December 9th 2024

Army Jawan Killed in Mine Blast in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Army Jawan Killed in Mine Blast in J-K's Poonch | Image: PTI

Poonch/Jammu: An Army jawan was killed in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The jawan was part of an area domination patrol in the general area of Thanedar Tekri along the LoC when he accidentally stepped on the mine, resulting in the blast, they said.

In the explosion, Havildar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles lost his life, they added.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and all ranks paid tributes to the braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand steadfastly with them in this hour of grief," the GoC said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:06 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.