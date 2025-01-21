'Arrangements Done Here Are Really Good': Ex-President Kovind Hails CM Yogi For Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Former President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the MahaKumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday morning. He expressed happiness over the arrangements at MahaKumbh.

" The arrangements done here are really good; all facilities are there... I went to several camps. I'm very happy. Yogi Adityanath and UP's arrangements are really good; I thank the administration," Kovind told ANI.

On One Nation, One Election, the former president, who was the chairman of the committee on the proposed bill, said, " The work is going on; it is in the hands of the Parliament and they need to decide... I feel that if this gets passed, the country's GDP and economic conditions will improve, and the country could become the 2nd largest economy. 'One Nation, One Election' will be proved as a game-changer in the economic development of the country."

Despite the chilly weather and fog conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 88.1 million devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam so far.

On Tuesday morning, a dense layer of fog engulfed the Prayagraj city with inclement weather conditions in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11 degrees Celsius with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear skies later in the day.

Thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers--Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty expressed her immense joy as she arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh, saying that she was excited, hopeful, and extremely happy.