Article 370 Was Standing Between India's Unity: PM Modi On Constitution Debate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a wall standing between India's unity. Replying to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, PM Modi said that he is very sadly saying that due to selfish efforts of some people, moral believes of Constitution were attacked.

“Congress has constantly disrespected the Constitution, reduced the importance of the Constitution. Congress is full of many examples of this... Everyone knows about 370 but very few know about 35-A... If there is any first son of the Constitution of India, then it is the Parliament but they have strangled it too. They imposed 35-A on the country without bringing it to the Parliament... This work was done on the orders of the President and the Parliament of the country was kept in the dark ...”

PM Modi attacks Congress for imposing emergency

Attacking the Congress party for imposing the emergency in the country when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, PM Modi said, “history won't forget how Congress throttled the democracy (Congress ke maathe ka paap kabhi dhulne wala nahi hai).”

In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said, “Congress tasted blood of amending Constitution, it started hunting Constitution from time to time. It tasted the blood. It kept bloodying the spirit of Constitution. In almost 6 decades, Constitution was amended 75 times. The poison that was sowed by the first PM of the country was nurtured by another Prime Minister - Indira Gandhi...”

"This achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibilities that were expressed for India at the time when the counrty attained independence. For this great achievement, besides the drafters of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India - they lived this new system... Citizens of India deserve all the praise," PM Modi said.