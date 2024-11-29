Arunachal Govt Launches 'Mission Arun Himveer' To Boost Economy

Itanagar: To boost market linkage for agricultural and horticultural products in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government on Friday launched Mission Arun Himveer by signing a pact between the agriculture marketing board and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, North East Frontier, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu here.

As part of the initiative, the state government will supply fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry to the ITBP. These produces will be procured from local farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations and farmer cooperatives, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

This new agreement follows a similar understanding with the Army in August 2022, under which the state government, via LAMPS (Liberalized Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies), supplied around 400 tons of fruits and vegetables worth Rs 72 lakh to the armed forces from local farmers.

The mission aims to provide readymade markets for farmers in remote villages and regions with low marketable surplus. It also seeks to stimulate a vibrant local economy while addressing employment challenges across the state.

Khandu congratulated the board for the initiative and expressed optimism that ITBP's commitment to purchasing locally produced goods would significantly alleviate the challenges of limited markets for local farmers.

"We have enough land and weather, suited for all kinds of horticulture and agriculture products. However, people were not taking interest in farming due to the lack of a market. Such initiatives will surely encourage people to take up farming," Khandu said.

He said that the initiative will not only double farmers' income but also create a friendly relationship between people in the border region and ITBP forces.

"The Mission will also cater to the prevailing demand for marketing of agri-horti produces from the border districts under the vibrant village programme," he added.