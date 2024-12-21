Search icon
  • Arvind Kejriwal Announces Scholarship Scheme for Dalit Students Amid Ambedkar Row

Published 14:31 IST, December 21st 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Scholarship Scheme for Dalit Students Amid Ambedkar Row

The scholarship scheme has been named 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Scholarship Scheme for Dalit Students Amid Ambedkar Row | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In the run-up to upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and amid Ambedkar row, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a scholarship scheme named after the Dalit icon.

The scholarship scheme has been named 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship'. He said the scheme will be implemented if AAP returns to power in the national capital.

While addressing a rally, Kejriwal said that the scheme aims to fund the Dalit students who have secured admission in foreign universities.

The AAP leader added that Ambedkar had to stop his education midway at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) due to shortage of funds. "He returned home and arranged funds, after which he went back to LSE and completed his education," he added.

The AAP national convenor further added that the children of government employees will also be included in the scholarship scheme.

