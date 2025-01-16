Published 15:16 IST, January 16th 2025
Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At BJP After Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘They Should Resign’
The former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government is failing to protect the people of the country.
New Delhi: Soon after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Bandra apartment earlier today, Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP convener alleged that the government is failing to protect the people of the country.
“This morning we got the shocking news that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by unknown people. He is currently undergoing treatment. I pray that he gets well soon but it is a matter of concern that such a big actor who lives in such a safe place is attacked in his house in this manner, this raises questions on the state and central government,” said Kejriwal in a press conference.
“Earlier Salman Khan was attacked, Baba Siddiqui was killed. If the government cannot provide security to such big celebrities then what about the common people?... Every day they (BJP) say that they are not able to protect the Indo-Bangladesh border. If they are not able to do it, then they should resign... The double-engine government can neither provide good governance nor security to the people,” he added.
