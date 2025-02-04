As AAP Seeks Third Term, Can BJP Capitalise on Sheeshmahal, Yamuna Row to Make Comeback in Delhi? Voting Today

New Delhi: Delhi is all set for a triangular contest between the BJP , AAP, and Congress as voting for all 70 Assembly constituencies is set to take place on Wednesday. The results will be declared on February 8. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing a third consecutive term while BJP and Congress are fighting for a comeback.

Over 1.5 crore voters to decide fate of 699 candidates

Over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots from 7 am onwards on Wednesday.

Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

AAP seeks third-consecutive term

Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP is seeking a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes.

BJP's determined push to reclaim power in capital

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Polling will begin at 7 am on Wednesday and continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements.

The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure peaceful voting.

Over 3000 booths identified sensitive

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.

According to Delhi Police, additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.

Special provisions for senior citizens

Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with 733 polling stations designated for their accessibility.

In an effort to streamline the process, the Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check crowd levels in real time.

Nearly 7,000 voters already cast their votes

Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots.

The campaigning, which officially ended at 6 pm on Monday, saw a high-voltage battle between the three main contenders.

The AAP focused on its governance model, with Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi leading rallies across the city.

BJP's intensified campaign in Delhi

Led by heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, the BJP intensified its attack on the AAP over corruption allegations and law and order issues.

Rahul Gandhi , Priyanka also campaigned in Delhi

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, too put up a spirited campaign, targeting both the AAP and the BJP on various issues.

Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal, Yamuna Pollution among many poll issues

The discourse was marked by aggressive name-calling, AI-generated spoofs, and debates over issues such as the "Sheesh Mahal" controversy, Yamuna's water quality, and allegations of voter list tampering.

While governance, law and order, and women's welfare were the focal points, freebies dominated the pre-poll promises made by different parties.

AAP once again hopes to ride on freebies

The AAP has pledged free bus rides for students, insurance for auto and taxi drivers, and monthly financial aid of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

The BJP, on the other hand, has promised financial assistance of Rs 21,000 for pregnant women and subsidised cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500, while the Congress has vowed to provide a monthly unemployment benefit of Rs 8,500.

The poll outcome on February 8 will determine whether AAP retains its stronghold, the BJP breaks its losing streak, or the Congress springs a surprise.

With voter turnout likely to play a decisive role, all eyes are now on Delhi's electorate as they hit the polling booths on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a day before the polls, Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, officials said.

Police said Atishi was with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an official from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg.

Also, two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable, they said.