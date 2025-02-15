Ashoka University Shocker: 2 Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents on Valentine's Day; Probe On

Sonipat ( Haryana ): In a shocking incident, two students were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ashoka University in Rai, Sonipat. The bodies were discovered late on Friday night, casting a pall of grief over the campus.

According to reports, one student fell from the 10th floor of the university building, while the other was found dead near the university gate. Their sudden deaths left students and faculty in shock. The university management immediately informed the police and the student’s families. Authorities arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths.

Incident Details

Police identified the first deceased student as Dhruv Jyoti Sahu (20), a first-year undergraduate student from Telangana. He lived in the university hostel and was found dead after falling from the 10th floor of the university building. “We suspect it to be a suicide, but the exact cause will be confirmed after speaking to his family and analyzing the evidence,” a police official said.

The second student, Vignesh Guda Sahu (19), was a second-year undergraduate student from Bengaluru. His body was found near the university gate at around 2:30 AM on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Ashoka University Statement

According to the university’s official statement, “A suicide note was recovered from one student's room, and he was found unconscious shortly after. In a separate incident, another student reportedly lost consciousness outside the campus. Both students were immediately transported in the university’s ambulance to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead.”

Police Probe is Still On

The cause of death for both students has not been determined yet. The police are gathering evidence, checking CCTV footage, and speaking to students and staff to piece together the sequence of events. “The real reasons behind their deaths will be clear after the postmortem reports. If anyone is found responsible, legal action will be taken,” the police stated.