Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: One Body Found, Search Op Underway for Eight Other Trapped Workers

GUWAHATI: The body of one miner, who died after being trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam ’s Dima Hasao district, was recovered in the early hours of Wednesday following 48 hours of intense search operations.

“21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The body was found after extensive efforts. HPS Kandari, the commandant of the NDRF’s 1st Battalion, told news agency ANI, “Many attempts were made yesterday, but we didn’t succeed. A joint team of divers went in today and recovered one body. Diving in such situations is a different ballgame. We need experts, as we cannot predict the conditions inside.”

The joint rescue operation, led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies, resumed early Wednesday morning to rescue nine miners trapped in a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao.



The miners became trapped on Monday morning in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from Guwahati.

On Tuesday evening, an Indian Navy team, including deep-sea divers, arrived at the site, where the water level inside the pit had reached 200 feet. Army soldiers and a national disaster management team were also on-site, using ropes and cranes to assist in the ongoing operation.

Rescuers found three helmets, some slippers, and other items.

Assam Chief Minister's Response

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on the social media platform X that the mine appeared to be illegal, and police had arrested one person as part of the investigation.

Workers at the site claimed that over a dozen miners had been trapped inside the mine, which lacked proper safety measures. Some miners managed to escape as water from a nearby, unused mine began flooding the area.

In another post on X, Sarma stated, “The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case.”

The Chief Minister also discussed the rescue operation with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought assistance. “I also spoke to Hon’ble Union Coal Minister, Shri @kishanreddybjp, seeking assistance for our rescue operation in Umrangsu. He has promptly issued directions to @CoalIndiaHQ to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission. My sincere gratitude to him for his swift response and support,” Sarma posted on X.

A similar incident occurred in 2019, when at least 15 miners were killed after being trapped in an illegal mine in Meghalaya .