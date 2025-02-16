Assam Govt Orders Probe Into 'Gogoi-Pakistan' Link, Police To Register FIR Against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into the alleged links between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with police directed to register an FIR against him.

Assam police have been directed to register an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, which is currently under process, said top officials to Republic Media Network.

This development follows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims that Colebourn worked alongside Sheikh at Lead Pakistan, an organization suspected of having ties with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Sarma further accused Sheikh of promoting anti-India content on social media and alleged that Colebourn, a British citizen, had prior associations with a US senator close to the Pakistani establishment.

In addition to the state probe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also look into the visa violation angle, with the state government planning to write to the MEA for further action.

Addressing concerns about political motives, Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the investigation is solely in the interest of national security, emphasizing that Assam has long been a hub for ISI-supported jihadi elements. He also announced plans to personally inform Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupen Bora about the investigation's intent to ensure transparency and allay any political implications.

Investigating Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s Network: Authorities will examine the breadth of Sheikh's influence within Assam and across India.

Identifying Accomplices and Supporters: The inquiry will target individuals, organizations, and accomplices in Assam and beyond who have allegedly aided Sheikh's actions against India

Cooperation with National Agencies: The Assam government will seek assistance from relevant Indian and state agencies to aid in the investigation.

The Assam Cabinet has urged that the matter be pursued with utmost seriousness to safeguard India’s security and sovereignty. The Cabinet highlighted that Assam has been a historical hotspot for ISI-backed activities, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and decisive action.

Notably, Elizabeth Gogoi, despite being a British national, actively campaigned in the elections, potentially violating visa norms.

Himanta vs Gogoi Over Elizabeth's Alleged Pak Links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously targeted Gogoi last week, demanding answers about allegations of ISI links, leading youth to the Pakistan embassy for radicalization, and Colburn's refusal to take Indian citizenship for 12 years.

Himanta also alleged that Gogoi had raised questions in Parliament on sensitive defence matters after his marriage to the British citizen, a charge termed by the opposition leader as a "false accusation". The BJP had on Wednesday accused Gogoi's wife of having links with Pakistan and the ISI, a charge rejected by the Congress leader as "laughable and entertaining".