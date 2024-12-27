Assam Man Killed in Drunken Brawl with Roommates in Kota; 2 Arrested

Kota: In a drunken brawl between roommates in Transport Nagar, an Assamese man was fatally stabbed, according to police on Friday.

Police added that after the altercation on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, two of the housemates were taken into custody.

Four housemates, including brothers Vishavjeet (22) and Inderjeet (21) as well as Paranjeet (30) and Sidharth, were reportedly having a drinking party in the room they shared, according to the police. They were all from Assam's Kamrup area.

An incident broke out between the two brothers and Paranjeet. According to Sidharth's police complaint, one of them allegedly restrained Paranjeet while the other stabbed him in the back with a knife.

In the altercation, Vishavjeet also sustained a minor injury, Kota city SP Amrita Duhan said.

Other occupants of the building rushed Paranjeet to New Medical Hospital where he was soon declared dead.

After the hospital alerted police regarding the incident, Anantpura police rushed to the Emergency where Sidharth narrated the sequence of events.

Vishavjeet, who was also treated at the hospital for his injury, was discharged and later arrested by the police.

Police kept the body of Paranjeet, who was working as a cook in the city, in the mortuary for post-mortem and informed his family about the incident.

Based on Sidharth's complaint, a murder case was lodged against the two brothers.

Inderjeet was held from bypass Jhalawar road, where he was allegedly trying to flee Kota, the SP said.

The two accused are being interrogated and they would be produced before a court on Saturday, she added.

The two brothers and Paranjeet had come to Kota for work six months ago and were sharing a rented room in Transport Nagar in Kota.