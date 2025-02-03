Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:25 IST, February 3rd 2025

Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary observes World Wetlands Day

The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, observed World Wetlands Day in collaboration with Aranyak NGO.

Reported by: Asian News International
World Wetlands Day | Image: X

Morigaon: The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, observed World Wetlands Day on Sunday in collaboration with Aranyak NGO.

The event, held at Tamuliduva Wetland in Assam's Morigaon district, involved students from Hadukpar LP School of Mayong to raise awareness about wetland conservation.

During the awareness program, the importance of wetlands and their protection for a sustainable future was emphasized, aiming to instil a sense of responsibility among young students.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said that in the recent Asian Water Bird Census, 10,9333 water birds of 56 species were recorded in the wetlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

"The figure was 7,225 in 2024. The Tamuliduva Wetland is the biggest wetland of the sanctuary, which contributes the highest concentration of biodiversity to the protected area," Pranjal Baruah said.

The Sanctuary was declared in 1987, consisting of the Rajamayong Reserve Forest and Pobitora Reserve Forest. It covers 38.85 km2 (15.00 sq mi) of area, providing hilly forest, grassland and wetland habitat for 107 (2022 Census) Indian one-horned rhinoceroses and other species, including 22 species of mammals, 375 species of birds, 27 species of reptiles, 9 species of Amphibians and 39 species of Pisces (Fish).

"All total, 10933 numbers of water birds across 56 species have been observed in the recently held Asian Water Bird Census in Pobitora WLS on 18th January 2025, consisting of 80 per cent migratory and 20 per cent resident birds," Pranjal Baruah said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:25 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE: Doechii Wins 1st Grammy For Best Rap Album
Entertainment News
ICC ACCUSED of 'BIAS', Gavaskar SLAMS Gambhir-SKY Over Concussion Row
SportFit
MahaKumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' | LIVE
India News
Passenger Screams As United Airline Plane Catches Fire on Runway | Video
World News
Smatterings Of Sparkle And Colour Pop Amid More Subdued Tones At Grammys
Lifestyle News
Donald Trump to Hold Talks with Canada and Mexico Over Tariffs Tomorrow
World News
3rd Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Today Days After Stampede, Security Up
India News
Why Japan's Elderly Women Are Opting For Prison Over Loneliness
World News
US Warns Panama Of Retaliatory Action Over Chinese Influence In Canal
World News
Trump's Tariff Effect: What It Means For The US Economy
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: