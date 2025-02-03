Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary observes World Wetlands Day

During the awareness program, the importance of wetlands and their protection for a sustainable future was emphasized, aiming to instil a sense of responsibility among young students.



"The figure was 7,225 in 2024. The Tamuliduva Wetland is the biggest wetland of the sanctuary, which contributes the highest concentration of biodiversity to the protected area," Pranjal Baruah said.



The Sanctuary was declared in 1987, consisting of the Rajamayong Reserve Forest and Pobitora Reserve Forest. It covers 38.85 km2 (15.00 sq mi) of area, providing hilly forest, grassland and wetland habitat for 107 (2022 Census) Indian one-horned rhinoceroses and other species, including 22 species of mammals, 375 species of birds, 27 species of reptiles, 9 species of Amphibians and 39 species of Pisces (Fish).



"All total, 10933 numbers of water birds across 56 species have been observed in the recently held Asian Water Bird Census in Pobitora WLS on 18th January 2025, consisting of 80 per cent migratory and 20 per cent resident birds," Pranjal Baruah said.