Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore By Nabbing 5 Traffickers, Win CM’s Praise

Guwahati: The Assam police burst two major drug trafficking rackets by arresting five individuals involved in the illegal trade and seized drugs worth nearly Rs 6 crore in two separate operations. The Assam police successfully carried out the action in two separate operations on Friday night. The state police are now interrogating the accused to determine other members of the two cartels.

According to a senior police official, the first operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) at a hotel in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar on Friday night. The STF personnel seized 416 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2.75 crore, and apprehended four persons.

While, in another operation, the police in Nagaon district seized drugs worth over Rs 3.5 crore and arrested one person on Friday night. The police intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin hidden in secret chambers.

After the successful action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for their efforts in combating drug trafficking. He took to X, to praise the police, saying, "We will continue our mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs to save our youth from the vices of contraband substances."