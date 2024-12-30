Assault on Army Officer at Kerala NCC Camp Over Food Poisoning Incident

Kerala: An Army officer was assaulted during an NCC training camp at KMM College of Arts and Science in Thrikkakkara, Kerala . The incident occurred late on December 23 when a crowd, reportedly led by CPI(M)/Students' Federation of India (SFI) District Head Bhagya Laxmi, BJP Local Councillor Pramod, and their supporters, stormed the camp premises.

The tension started when more than 80 cadets began showing signs of food poisoning, such as vomiting. Based on unconfirmed media reports, some intruders caused trouble at the camp and, at around 11.30 pm, two people physically attacked a uniformed officer on duty.

Video Shows Uniformed Officer On Duty Brutally Assaulted in Broad Daylight

A video of the incident, presented as evidence, shows the officer staying calm and not fighting back, even though they were attacked.

In response to the food poisoning incident, the State Health Department collected samples of food, water, and stool from the camp for testing. However, no clear results have been released yet.

Camp Commandant Lt Col Karnail Singh expressed frustration with the police's handling of the case, stating that although an FIR was filed at Thrikkakkara Police Station, no arrests have been made.

"Even though there is clear evidence, including a medical report and video footage, no action has been taken to catch the attackers. This lack of action raises concerns about the safety of NCC cadets and officers," he said.