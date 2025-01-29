Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • South Sudan Plane Crash: At least 18 killed After Charter Plane With 21 Crashed During Take Off

Published 19:34 IST, January 29th 2025

South Sudan Plane Crash: At least 18 killed After Charter Plane With 21 Crashed During Take Off

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Breaking | Image: Breaking

Juba: An official says at least 18 people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan.

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots, said Gatwech Bipal, the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, where the crash happened earlier on Wednesday.

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims. Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:34 IST, January 29th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Orders Judicial Probe | LIVE
India News
Politics Over Mahakumbh Stampede As Oppn Slams Centre, UP Govt
India News
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Did Barricade Breach Trigger Chaos That Killed 30?
India News
CM Yogi Breaks Down As He Condoles Loss of Lives In Mahakumbh Stampede
India News
Delhi Implements Stage-III GRAP as Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Category
India News
Four Indian-Americans Arrested In human trafficking racket in Texas
World News
Maharashtra Extends Atal Setu Toll Concession Till 2025 —Details Inside
India News
30 Devotees Dead In Stampede At Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Police | BREAKING
India News
Logan Paul To Take On His Brother Jake Paul Inside The Squared Circle?
SportFit
Union Budget 2025 Expectations: Driving Growth in Startups, Real Estate
Initiatives News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: